These days every rapper wants to beef me – Medikal brags

Rapper Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has revealed that some people in the music industry purposely plan to get his attention by ‘beefing’ him.

He believes that these rappers are after him due to the position God has placed him in the industry.



The 2019 VGMA Rapper of the Year in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb made a public display of his awards plaque to remind attention-seeking rappers of all the success he has chalked over the years.



He wrote: “These days every rapper wan beef EL Chairmano. Shit is getting too rusty. It’s not my fault I’m dope, God put me in this position for a reason.”



Medikal who was recently caught up in a beef with rapper Teephlow indicated that he wasn’t ready to engage in any lyrical battle with the latter as he wasn’t on his level when it comes to music.



“First of all, @TeePhlowGH can’t afford to pay me enough to react, secondly, my previous beef was with @StrongmanBurner, if I go beef any rapper again I for climb up, I no for come down,” said Medikal in a tweet dated February 9.

It would be recalled that somewhere in 2019, rapper Strongman and Medikal were involved in a rap feud resulting in the release of some diss tracks targeted at each other.



Their beef songs trended on social media for several weeks and generated a lot of public debate on who was the better rapper.



The two, however, settled their differences months later with Strongman featuring Medikal on a song titled “Bossu”.



