These funny projections by some Ghanaians before and after Ghana vs Uruguay match will make your day
Defeating South Korea at the FIFA World Cup Tournament in Qatar was a big win for many Ghanaians.
Many citizens were optimistic and charged up for the Black Stars’ next game with Uruguay, which saw Luis Suarez facing Ghana again.
As one of World Cup history's most dramatic endings, the 2010 FIFA World Cup game left a lasting impression on many Ghanaians.
At the centre of all the controversy surrounding one of the turning points that could have led Ghana to the World Cup semi-finals was the 23-year-old Suarez.
During the extra time in 2010's FIFA World Cup with Uruguay, Suarez blocked a ball with his knee.
The rebound was headed on goal by Dominic Adiyiah, and Suarez yet again blocked it with both hands.
A decade after the incident, the incident still evokes passionate reactions and debates about sportsmanship in what could have been Ghana's breaking point out of the group stage, but the incident involving Suarez prevented the Black Stars from doing so.
After 12 years, Ghanaians were optimistic the Black Stars will pay Uruguay back with goals that will send them home but the opposite unfortunately happened.
Before the match though, some Ghanaians had this to say.
Check out some of the funny videos and posts by Ghanaians before the match:
Home is where the heart is ????. Love to my Ghana people ✌????.— Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) December 3, 2022
•#ghana #worldcup2022 #bae #qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/d9UqeesLLJ
Why are Ghanaians like this??????????????? pic.twitter.com/8VX9yZJ10g— Naija (@Naija_PR) November 29, 2022
Ghanaians will always have something to say???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/AZLplUdpJf— troski driver☦️❤️ (@seyram_202) December 3, 2022
Bible: Forgive and forget. Ghanaians since the 2010,Ghana vs Uruguay match: pic.twitter.com/o04ef6EbP1— $erwaah (@serwaahh_xx) December 1, 2022
Ghanaians after seeing Jordan and Dede ayew in the lineups pic.twitter.com/OWtDnKPBPB— Bra Alex (@ExampleGyamfi) November 28, 2022
Ghanaians to Suarez Today????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/mQcpA9Be3j— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) December 2, 2022
???????????? Nigerians come and see how Ghanaians are bleeding.#FIFAWorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #TrendingNow #Trending Kwabena Yeboah #Jamzalbum ZIGI Chris Hughton Kudus Otoo Addo Herve Renard John Mahama Kamaldeen Round of 16 Inaki Williams Jordan Ayew DEDE Kurt South Africa Nigeria pic.twitter.com/rVH0K47l6Q— 3b3 Fa (@vela_kt) December 3, 2022
The voice of all Ghanaians. Love y’all ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mHldH3Dzh— SANKAY???????????? (@Sankjnr) December 1, 2022
Ghanaians waking up the next Morning wondering why it's brighter than usual pic.twitter.com/UNgL7zGeIF— SAGE (@SAGEsamaa) November 28, 2022
Ghanaians crying about their loss to Uruguay— Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) December 2, 2022
Vs
Ghanaians when they heard that South Korea’s win against Portugal has knocked Uruguay out of the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/7p7vTM77wo
Ghanaians ???????? ryt now ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AXt22jWeuk— Prince Wann (@PRINCEGUCCIMAN) December 2, 2022
ADA/WA
