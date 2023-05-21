These two female sports presenters stunned in Kente at the WAFU tournament

Nafisa Fatal and Esther Abankwa rocked kente to the Kumasi Sports Stadium

Two Ghanaian TV presenters took things to a different dimension when they rocked Kente to the Kumasi Sports Stadium during the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

Dressed like royalty, the two Max TV sports presenters were captured executing their duties in beautiful kente prints with beads to match.



Nafisa Fatal and Esther Abankwa ditched the usual sporty outfits and decided to switch things up by rocking royal regalia.



They were spotted engaging in a side discussion and commentary in the under-20 ladies’ game which resulted in a 3:0 win for Ghana.



The WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations brings together teams from Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger, providing a platform to highlight the immense talent and potential of young female footballers from the West African sub-region.

Check out the pictures below:











EB