These women rock dreadlocks with style and class

Ghanaian personalities who have dreadlocs

For those who have been dreaming of locking your natural hair but keep postponing that wish, this is your sign.

Several reasons and stories have deterred women from locking their natural. Back in the day, wearing a dreadlocks was a major reason someone could be denied a job opportunity but now, men and women who wear dreadlocks with pride have broken the stereotype, especially in the corporate world.



In Ghana, we can mention the likes of Charlotte Osei, former Electoral Commissioner, among those who slay in locs.



You can't beat their style and ability to transform their hair to fit every occasion. Their beautiful locs can be braided neatly to enable them to throw on a wig when the need arises.



Black women have different hair textures and for the natural girls who have abolished hair relaxers, you can agree that maintaining an afro can be challenging.



Sisters with 4c hair types can relate as washday always comes with challenges, more like an extreme sport.



There are many reasons why women lock their hair.

1 Charlotte Osei - Ghana's former Electoral Commissioner







2 Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku - Media Personality







3 Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West





4 Nana Dokua Asiamah - Member of Parliament for Akuapem North







5 Mavis Hawa Koomson - Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East







6 Priscilla Twumasi-Baffour - Economist





7 Akosua Hanson - Media Personality







8 Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo - Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana







9 Chrystal Kwame-Aryee - Media Personality





10 Cathy Morton - Entrepreneur







