'They don't have the craft' but charge exorbitantly - Lord Kenya unimpressed with today's artistes

Lord Kenya

Rap heavyweight Lord Kenya, presently an Evangelist, has said the current crop of local music makers are terrible at live performances.

Due to this observation, he also expressed amazement at the hefty fees said acts charge to perform.



Lord Kenya spoke in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM. An excerpt from the interview is trending on Twitter, Monday, June 26, 2023.



“…see how much these boys charge meanwhile they suck at performance,” he remarked.



When the radio programme’s host asked for clarification, he answered: “These people? It’s concert party they are doing.”

Concert Party was a Ghanaian TV hit which showcased comedians.



“Have you not seen what they do on stage? They prance from here to there and begin to pant desperately,” Lord Kenya doubled down. “They just jump about and that’s all.”



Stressing his point, the Hiplife superstar praised for his lyricism, storytelling, social consciousness and energetic live performances, among other things, said the new crop of Ghanaian artistes simply “don’t have the craft”.



