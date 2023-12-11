They're not nudes - Ben Brako clears the air over raunchy pics

Ben Brako and wife

Renowned Highlife musician Ben Brako has insisted that the photos of him and his wife, which he usually shares on social media, are not nudes but are a form of art and cultural promotion.

Recall that in 2018, Ben Brako took the nation by storm when he and his wife released what people termed “semi-nude” images of themselves wearing just thin African prints to cover their private parts alongside traditional beads.



Ben Brako has continued to share similar images of himself and especially that of his wife on his social media pages despite receiving backlash from a section of the public averring that he is promoting nudity.



Addressing the criticism in a recent interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on December 9, Brako challenged the notion that the photos were seminude, insisting that the private parts were not visible and that the attire was normal traditional wear.



"No, it's not seminude. Nobody shows any boobs or even glimpses of a boob. They didn't see my ding-dong," he said.



Brako dismissed the idea that the photos were meant to attract attention or were a publicity stunt. He clarified that the images were part of their private expressions shared publicly in response to an individual's claim that he was using his wife to gain attention.



"I thought it was a thing of beauty that was worth sharing," Brako stated, defending the authenticity of their artistic expression.

He added, "What happened was that I wasn't even going to expose that photo to the public. It was a private thing that I and my wife did, okay? We have so many pictures that we try to express ourselves in some kind of traditional way."



“Now, one of my wife's pictures got out. I posted it, and then somebody said, “Oh, Ben Brako, you are using your wife to attract attention.” And I said, “No. I thought it was a thing of beauty that was worth sharing.”. And if that's what he thinks, I will show him that I'm involved myself. So I posted it to show him that it is not like some poor, innocent girl sitting somewhere that I've tried to use. My wife is nothing like that. You can't use her," he said.



Check out the pictures below





ID/NOQ



