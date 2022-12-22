0
Menu
Entertainment

'They said it wasn't going to happen' - Black Sherif celebrates Mozama Disco

Black Sherif Dshbsa.png Rapper Black Sherif at his concert, Mozama Disco

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif, at the maiden edition of his show dubbed Mozama Disco cemented his name as member of privileged class of Ghanaian artistes whose live band performances are without question.

The rapper who gave fans an exceptional performance while on stage shared how many doubted his dream of organizing a show of this kind -one that has attracted high ratings from patrons.

Elated by the turn of events at the La Beach Hotel which was the venue for the concert, Black Sherif counting his blessings, thanked persons who have supported his brand.

Proud parents of the award-winning rapper also graced their son's event which was packed with wild fans on December 21.

Speaking in the video captured by GhanaWeb he said: "Last hour, Mozama Disco, it happened. They said it wasn't gonna happen but live, it happened. KK representing, me be that. Today my mummy dey here, my dad dey here."

Celebrated artistes including KiDi, Cina Souls, Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Fameye, Lasmid, Wendy Shay, Bosom P-Yung, and a host of others graced Blacko's debut flagship concert.

OPD/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: