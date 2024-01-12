They should continue seeing me as a Sakawa boy - Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle is a hip-hop artiste and CEO of AMG Business

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste and record label owner, Criss Waddle, has bemoaned the level of apathy he gets from the public.

According to him, he is underappreciated as an artiste and stated that his musical prowess will only be recognized when he is no more.



The CEO of AMG Business said this on his official Twitter handle, where he responded to a user who lamented that he (Criss Waddle) stopped producing music due to trolls on social media who accused him of engaging in fraud.



Criss Waddle, whose real name is Kweku Addai, also said that people should stop seeing him as a Sakawa boy who wants to do music by force.



“When I am gone, they gone dissect my flows to know that he was genius, for now, they should continue seeing me as some sakawa boy way e want do music by force,” he posted.



Waddle's tweet has sparked mixed reactions from his fans and followers. Some praised him for his confidence and skills, while others criticized him for his arrogance and grammar.

Criss Waddle started his career as a plumber before becoming a musician.



He has released several hit songs, such as Ayi, Bie Gya, and King.



view the post below





When am gone,they gone dissect my flows to know that he was genius,for now they should continue seeing me as some sakawa boy way e want do music by force ????????appreciate you though https://t.co/7S3VJwXNbj — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) January 11, 2024

ID/OGB

