They worried McBrown, gave her some nonsense pressure – Shatta Wale on UTV exit

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has projected some factors which according to him, caused Nana Ama McBrown’s exit from UTV.

According to him, McBrown was working under toxic conditions at her former workplace coupled with intense pressure from her former bosses.



It can be recalled that in January, Shatta was attacked on social media for claiming that the actress was ineffective as the host for the United Showbiz.



He made such comments while tasking Fada Dickson to reconsider his objectives for the show which he (Shatta) finds absurd.



“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting. Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her. Fada Dickson, I beg, I respect you and Despite so much because the innovations, the idea, the vision that you people have for this country is helping a lot of people."



“Please check your radio stations and TV stations. The programmes you are doing are nonsense. It's nonsense, it's stupid. We have boys from Legon who have some ideas. Let them bring it on board,” he earlier stated in a Facebook live video.



But two months down the lane, Nana Ama McBrown has left UTV to Media General, a move Shatta Wale has applauded.

Reacting to it, he said in Pidgin English that it was the best move, adding that the controversial structure of the show would have landed her into more chaos.



“Everybody for pick my stone for me. I talk Nana Ama McBrown en matter you said I shouldn’t talk, not knowing there are problems. When I talk, you’ll say I am talking too much. God will direct the thing. What I am seeing is what I am talking about. When I spoke, everybody was complaining but you see Problem dey there.



‘They worried the woman. They worried the woman, they gave her some nonsense pressure. Nana Ama McBrown, you did very well by leaving UTV to Media General. That’s what I wanted. Find your path,” he stated during a recent Facebook live.



