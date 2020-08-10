Entertainment

Think about your kid’s future – Social Welfare condemns Mzbel

Hip life artiste, Mzbel

The Department of Social Welfare has appealed to parents to consider the future of their children before sharing naked photos of them on social media.

According to Samuel Anaglate, the head of Foster Care Unit at the Social Welfare Department, the repercussions of such acts and the risk it poses to their children should be enough reason for parents to abstain from it.



He disclosed to GhanaWeb that children stand risk of being ridiculed or denied certain jobs due the actions of their parents.



“The video shows a child that is naked and the mother is bathing the child. I did not see the child’s private part but he was obviously naked. The child maybe happy in the video because he doesn’t know the impact the video could have on him in future. We will not anyone to repeat such a thing because that is exposing the child to moral danger”.



“In future if the child decides to stand for a position or take up any role in future or the child gets to a higher education level, his friends will have this on their phone and show it the boy that look at you I saw you naked. This will affect the child in so many ways”, he said.



His comment comes on the back a video shared by musician Mzbel in which she was bathing his child.

Some social media users have slammed the artiste for the act.



Mzbel is the latest celebrity to draw condemnations from the Social Welfare after posting naked picture of her child.



Akuapem Poloo was given similar treatment after she posted naked picture of her son on his birthday.



Anaglate explained to GhanaWeb that his outfit will engage Mzbel and enlighten her on the dangers of her actions.

