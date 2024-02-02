Think twice before accepting free sex from any woman - Medical expert

Dr Omaima Arab is a medical doctor at the Greater Accra regional Hospital

A medical doctor at the Greater Accra regional Hospital, Dr Omaima Arab has issued a warning to men not to accept free sex from women they do not have a relationship with.

According to her, many woman may be infected with HIV and want to spread it to others.



Dr Omaima Arab said this in a recent interview on Accra-based 3FM where she cautioned men to think twice before accepting such offers, as they may end up picking up the virus and becoming victims of revenge.



“No woman offers sex for free. And if a woman is actually offering sex for free, you should think about it and ask why she's doing that. There must be a reason behind it.



“It's happening as we speak, there are people who have tested positive and are angry with the world and they want to take revenge and spread it to people.



“It's really on the rise where ladies have contracted HIV and they are willing to give it out to men for free. They don't want anything, just sexual intercourse, and then that's it. You pick up the virus.She's moving on to the next person.



“So for a woman to offer you sex for free, think twice,” she cautioned.

Dr Omaima Arab further urged men to be careful and responsible and to always use protection when having sex.



She also advised women who have HIV to seek counselling and treatment and not to take out their frustration on innocent men.



ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.