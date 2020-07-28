Fashion

This bride won our hearts with her beautiful outfits for her wedding

Kofi and Kukua

We just love both outfits for her traditional and white wedding

Kofi and his girlfriend Kukua tied the knots over the weekend in a colourful event amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.



In what we term as simple and classy ceremony, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.



We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.



She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.



Her groom wore a brown Kaftan outfit and used his wife’s Kente and sash.

The traditional wedding was followed by a white wedding.



Kukua ditched the usual wedding gown but her outfit was just on point.



A simple long white dress lined with brown fabric and her white fascinator that covered half her face was just gorgeous.



Kofi, on the other hand, wore his white Kaftan and we love the simplicity too.



See the photos below:



















