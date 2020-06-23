Entertainment

This generation don’t want peace - Afia Schwar reacts to Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake number plate

TV host and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority’s response to Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover gift which she received on her birthday.

The EIB Network employee took over social media on her birthday (Friday, June 19) when she received a special birthday message from Manchester United star Juan Mata, and on top of it received a brand new Rane Rover as a gift from an unknown person.



But ‘social media investigators’ in their quest to satisfy their curiosity did some diggings and found out that her new car with number plate, GR 2050 - 20, matches that of a Nissan Rogue SUV which is already in use.



Following social media investigations, DVLA issued a press statement on Tuesday, June 23, to clear the air on the argument, saying the number plate is not registered and that Nana Aba could face a 12-month jail term if found guilty.

Reacting to this, Afia Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to caption DVLA’s press statement: “This generation don’t want peace... As for me and Stash we are recording.. don’t say I didn't warn you.”



It’s unclear what her statement really means – because it’s ambiguous – however, considering their recent subtle shades and rants on social media, this could be another cryptic message from Afia to Nana Aba.





