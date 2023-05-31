This is how Abiana has been faring after ‘ruthless Mentor judge’ saga

After basking in the trends, following her ordeal with a TV3 Mentor contestant, Ghanaian singer, Abiana, shares the aftermath, and many more interesting revelations in an exclusive interview on GhanaWebTV.

In her latest conversation with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, Abiana recounted some interesting encounters with regard to being captured in the trends for a long time.



It can be recalled that Abiana incurred the wrath of social media users after she was said to have rudely sacked a contestant at the TV3 Mentor X1 Auditions.



But in her latest conversation on that particular subject, Abiana has disclosed how such an ordeal affected her.



She also disclosed her current relationship with the supposed victim, (the mentor contestant) among others.

The singer also touched on issues pertaining to her upbringing, upcoming projects, and many more.



Check out the exclusive interview below:







