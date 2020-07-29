Entertainment

This is how Hajia4Real celebrated her ‘ghost’ boyfriend on his birthday

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage aka Hajia4Real

Ghanaian socialite Mona Montrage known in showbiz as Hajia4Real had been trending in the news for a couple of weeks after she received a Range Rover and a house inside Trasacco Valley, one of the most luxurious communities in the country.

After her relationship with business mogul Kennedy Agyapong ended, she probably had been dating ‘ghosts’, keeping them away from social media.



She had never shown the face of her baby daddy Latif on social media because she probably didn’t want ladies gushing over him on social media. With her current boyfriend too, she has never posted a full photo of him, making people wonder who this lucky guy is.



We remember vividly when she went on a vacation with him a couple of months ago the very day her baby daddy threw a lavish birthday party for his new girlfriend who also used to be good friends with Mona.

Birdman Bebe as affectionately called on social media is celebrating his birthday today July 28th and his bae Hajia4Real took to her Snapchat to wish him. Again, she didn’t show his face in the photo she posted. Well, she can’t afford to lose her man to some of these hungry Ghana slay queens.



Take a look at her post below:





