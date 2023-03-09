This is 'how much' Beyoncé paid Ghana's DWP Academy for featuring in her music video

The co-founder of DWP Academy, Quables, has disclosed that their biggest pay cheque ever came from American singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Back in July 2020, Ghanaians sent congratulatory messages to the dance academy when some members, including Dancegod Lloyd, featured in the music video of 'Already' a song by Beyoncé and Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.



According to Quables, artistes and brands who have worked with DWP understand the value and the impact they have on their projects.



Speaking to Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment, the talent manager, who was slow to disclose the amount of money Beyoncé paid them, hammered home that their pay remains the biggest contract to date.



"It is Beyoncé, I'll not even lie...I can't give a range, but it came from Beyoncé," he said.



After being pressed to disclose the actual amount of money DWP Academy received, Quables hammered home that the singer's worth meant they were not underpaid.

"Come on it's Beyoncé...if I say it is Beyoncé, you have to understand that. That is Jay-Z's wife, so (laughs)...our work with Usher was also very good.



"Anybody that works with us knows that we give you value for whatever you pay for. We've made songs go global. I can mention 'Overdose' because we created that choreography. The song 'Down Flat' blew up because of the dance and what the artiste is going to get back is millions," the co-founder of DWP told GhanaWeb.







OPD/OGB