This is how much Shatta Wale was paid for his GMAUK 2023 performance

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale has disclosed how much he was paid for his performance at the just ended GMAUK 2023 event.

Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 wrapped up with dancehall artist Shatta Wale winning in all 5 categories he was nominated for.



He put on an exciting performance, including an impressive entrance and renditions of his hit songs.



After the event, Shatta Wale shared his excitement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.



He also thanked the organizers of the awards and also revealed that he received a payment of £80,000, which is equivalent to GH¢1,141,560, for his performance.



“Thank you London #GMAUK. You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do. 80k pounds for performance. Artiste of the year 2023 ???????? (Icying on the cake) . Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!” he posted.

The Ghana Music Awards 2023 took place at the Royal Regency in London on October 7 and honored talents from Ghana.



Shatta Wale won awards for Artist of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year. His song "On God" also earned recognition as Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.



Additionally, the Shatta Movement Fanbase received the award for Most Dominant Group of the Year.





