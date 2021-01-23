This is madness - Music producer jabs Cecilia Marfo for snatching microphone from Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing

Renowned music producer Justice Oteng has expressed discontentment after a video clip which captured gospel musician and prophetess Cecilia Marfo snatching a microphone from colleague Joyce Blessing and ordering her to go back to her estranged husband surfaced online.

The Drum Lyne Studio boss, known in showbiz circles as Wei Ye Oteng, observed that the posture of Cecilia Marfo is unacceptable hence should be condemned in no uncertain terms.



In the comment shared on his Facebook wall, Oteng wondered if OB Nartey who has been in the news recently for kicking against gospel-secular musicians collaborations "was aware of this madness". In the said video, OB Nartey, clad in all-white apparel, was seen standing close to Joyce Blessing as the incident unfolded.



"Look at him nodding his head behind Joyce, and wasn't there any security to stop her? Looking at the aggression she came on stage with? And look at how close she was spitting on Joyce in this corona season. Joyce had to cover her mouth and nose with a piece of cloth. What the fvck is wrong with us? Oooh, God make I end this here," Oteng's post read.



The incident is said to have occurred at the Unity Group of Companies Annual Thanksgiving Service. While Joyce Blessing was on stage leading patrons to the throne of grace, Cecilia Marfo stormed the stage and snatched the microphone from her.



“My daughter, if you will listen to me, go back and take your marriage. I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already; lady, go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo said.



In May 2020, reports were rife that Joyce Blessing's marriage was on the verge of collapse. There were rumours she had stormed the house of her husband's sister to pick her children amidst tight security.

Her former publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz has been accused of being the cause of the breakup but the blogger has vehemently denied.



Joyce Blessing's music career has since suffered a decline. The credentials of her social media handles are said to be in the possession of the estranged husband who has vowed to not give back until the musician gives her access to his children.



The singer in October last year lamented her videos on YouTube and Instagram have been flagged and accused Jullie Jay-Kanz of being behind the development. She warned her former employee to desist from the act or face God’s wrath but Jullie Jay-Kanz again denied any wrongdoing.







