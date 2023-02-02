'This is my 10th house' - Naira Marley brags

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley

Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has rocked social media again by acquiring a new luxurious mansion.

Taking to social media, he shared photos of the exterior of the beautiful building.



The glass mansion is located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.



The mansion has lots of rooms, beautiful interior decoration, and a pool.



The singer simply thanked his creator for blessing him.

"Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you Allah. This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting."



Check out the mansion below:



