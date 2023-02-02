0
Menu
Entertainment

'This is my 10th house' - Naira Marley brags

Naira Marley Sjfd.png Nigerian musician, Naira Marley

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has rocked social media again by acquiring a new luxurious mansion.

Taking to social media, he shared photos of the exterior of the beautiful building.

The glass mansion is located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

The mansion has lots of rooms, beautiful interior decoration, and a pool.

The singer simply thanked his creator for blessing him.

"Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you Allah. This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting."

Check out the mansion below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains