This is proper showdown! - Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Kennedy Agyapong after defeat

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her utmost delight after her favourite candidate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the contest.

She described Dr. Bawumia’s convincing win as a ‘proper showdown’ to spite his closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong who promised to give the vice president a showdown in the contest.



In reacting to Dr. Bawumia’s win after the primaries, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video on her Instagram page in which she was wearing a jarabia and waving the NPP party paraphernalia.



She was also walking barefooted while showering praises on Dr. Bawumia for giving his contenders a ‘proper showdown.’



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I am walking barefooted for you. Today I will not wear slippers even though I am sick. You are the reason I am wearing jarabia. The whole of today till tomorrow I will walk barefooted. No rest for the wicked. This is the showdown, proper showdown! DMB 2024, we are coming to start work,” she said.



Background

The official declaration of results from the New Patriotic Pary (NPP) November 4 flagbearer elections took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious after the process and was formally announced as flagbearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



Prior to this, Kennedy Agyapong had promised to give Bawumia a showdown.



