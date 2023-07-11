'This is trauma' - Wild reactions as lady reveals her dad disvirgined her at age 10, continued afterwards

Young woman disclosing her father broke her virginity

A young Nigerian lady has sparked conversations on social media after revealing that she was disvirgined by her father at the age of 10 years.

Speaking during an interview, on 'Healing with Maria' the lady disclosed that after the incident she told her mum about it but her mum did not do anything in effect to it.



She said she was perplexed as to why her mother would be aware of something so seriously and take no action.



When she brought it up again, her mother allegedly made a commitment to act, but nothing came of it.



When she reached adulthood and noticed what was occurring, she claimed she asked her father why he slept with her, to which he replied that it was normal and that there was nothing wrong with it because she could see other people doing the same when she checked social media.



The lady disclosed that she used to have sex with her father at least three times every week.

She claimed that at first she didn't want to leave home because she knew it would impact her studies, but she was forced to bear it and stay in the house.



In January 2023, she finally had enough and called the police to report the problem; she hasn't been back home since.



She continued by saying that her father had instructed her throughout her WAEC examinations that the only way he could pay her fees was to have sex with her first.



Many social media users were agitated by the deed. Some cursed the man while others said her mother should admit that the man might not be her real father.



See some comments here

Anerobeezy2: "Wasn’t she enjoying it too? Why didn’t she report it at the very beginning but waited and enjoyed it continuously. Now that she is telling us nu what should we do? Some girls are very weird!"



1Ghanaman: "Funny enough most of the ladies on here are going through same but because of fears geared towards them so they are unable to report to the police. Dear victims do not be afraid to report to the police"



gh_nanaadwoa: "Not her real father. She’s been lied to (the Yvonne Nelson case). The man is a step Dad. Her mother needs to come out clean"



mr_cobbold: "her mom must be called out on this; i think she has something to say about this ‘bone of contention’ honestly."



KhojoUnreal: "Imagine after this how would she feel around men ? Without proper help such ladies will never enjoy marriages or relationships should they even give birth they’ll always be curious to see what their husbands are doing with their kids . This is trauma"

viewsksi: "Sad news..some fathers are the reason why the daughters go through trauma..hopefully she gets the help she needs"



lifeoflifa: "The mother is not telling the truth."



