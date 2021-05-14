This is why Diamond Appiah, Afia Schwarzenegger and Adu Sarfowaa are at each other’s throats

Two long-time enemies, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarznegger have suddenly joined forces to engage in a fierce social media contention with their common enemy, Adu Sarfowaa.

This was after Sarfowaa levelled allegations of incest, HIV infections, theft, fraud, occultism against Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah respectively.



Although unclear what started the fight, it appears Adu Sarfowaa ignited it by throwing subtle jabs at the two women in a bid to announce on social media that Dr. Kweku Oteng has reconciled with his wife, Akua Amoakowaa.



She indicted Afia and Diamond in her announcement, alleging they were responsible for the separation of the Angel Group of Companies CEO and his wife.



According to Adu Sarfowaa who refers to Akua Amoakowaa as ‘big sister’, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger brainwashed Dr. Kwaku Oteng into recruiting ‘Stacy Amoateng’ to occupy Akua’s position when their marriage went sour.



But in a viral video, Ms. Sarfowaa was captured announcing the reconciliation of Dr. Oteng and Akua.

She also alleged that Stacy Amoateng whom they both planted to take Akua Amoakowaa’s position as General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network has been sacked.



Adu Sarfowaa who was acting as an ‘unofficial spokesperson’ for Akua, took Afia Schwarzenegger ‘to the gutters’ amidst damning allegations of sleeping with her sons and so on.



The two who couldn’t handle the insults any longer called for Sarfowaa’s arrest who was captured behind bars in a video that has gone viral on social media.



Akua Amoakowaa pleads with Adu Sarfowaa to cease fire



Akua Amoakowaa has pleaded with Adu Sarfowaa to stop dragging her husband’s name in public, especially in issues relating to Afia Schwarzenegger and her cohorts.

Akua who seemed fed up with Safowaa’s utterances and un-ending drama took to the comment section under of one her Instagram posts and wrote:



“Sarfowaa if you love me and you have ever loved your father like you said then I beg you to seize fire. There’s no need washing someone you once called a father’s dirty linen in public. He still remains the father of my kids and what affects him directly or indirectly affects the kids. I beg you. If you have little regard for me as your big sister pls stop this. Leave them to write and say whatever they want to write about me. Time will tell. Thank you ”.



Watch the videos below

















