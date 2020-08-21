0
This is why Samini is trending on Twitter

Seems the once envied father and son relationship between Samini and Stonebwoy has suddenly turned sour and twitter fans are reacting to it.

They are responding to Samini’s rants following Stonebwoy’s claims that he never supported his career.

Samini, in a recent development, labelled the dancehall artiste as an ungrateful person and that he will soon expose his true colours for the world to see.

This was particularly about the fact that Stonebwoy had agreed on a ‘soundclash’ with Shatta Wale without seeking his prior approval or even linking him to the “gig”.

Meanwhile, these are some reactions from Twitter fans following Samini’s outburst;

“From what I have seen and heard so far, Stonebwoy has been grateful to Samini so until Samini speaks up or drops the exposé to prove Stonebwoy is ungrateful and his praises fake; I can’t say otherwise!”

“So today Bhim fans are calling Samini ungrateful?? No wonder they are useless as their man Man ungrateful beings.”

Stonebwoy went to the extent of giving Samini a shout out on a BET stage, now he's saying man is ungrateful jxt because he want to resurrect his career...smh life is not fair.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

