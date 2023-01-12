This is why Tinny performed at Rapperholic and not Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Concert

Ghanaian musicians, Tinny, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Tinny has disclosed the importance he attaches to official invitations from his colleagues who wish to see him perform at their shows.

According to the ‘Makola Kwakwe’ hitmaker, fans have questioned his absence at his godson, Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave concert, which came off on December 25.



It came as a surprise when Tinny graced the stage at rapper Sarkodie’s annual Rapperholic concert, which came off on the same day as Shatta's joint concert with Medikal.



Tinny has disclosed that Shatta failed to invite him, the reason why he honoured Sarkodie’s invitation out of respect.



He, however, did not comment on any bad blood between himself and the famous Dancehall musician.



“I have been receiving questions from people on why I wasn’t at Shatta Wale’s Freedom concert but went to support Sarkodie on the same night. Sometimes they don’t understand…he (Shatta Wale) did not invite me but Sarkodie did.

“I would have gone there regardless but that will be your own way…if a fellow artiste doesn’t invite you for their show, you can decide to just go and surprise him, put smile om his face and show him love. It all depends on you," Tinny disclosed in an interview with actor Kwaku Manu in January 2023.



Tinny who is set to release an album this year also highlighted the importance of supporting one another in the local music industry; adding that some of his musicians prefer to surprise their colleagues even without an invitation.



He continued: “However when you are tired, you don’t stress. This is why I went to Rapperholic, and not Freedom Concert. I was not invited. I was invited to Sarkodie’s own at the Grand Arena. He personally invited me so I will go. I can’t say no to those stuff. I attach importance to invites from my colleagues because they need my support. We have to come together and lift the flag of Ghana high so I have to be there."



OPD/BOG