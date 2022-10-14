This is why pastors are asking Mzbel not to release the ‘Asibolanga’ song

Mzbel has disclosed that she is a bit nervous ahead of the release of her ‘Asibolanga’ song targeted at Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to the singer, some men of God are preventing her from releasing the song as they claim some spiritual attacks have been orchestrated against her.



Earlier, Mzbel hinted at the release of the song, which is meant to spite her nemesis (Schwarzenegger) in the midst of their ongoing beef.



She dropped excerpts of the song, which appear to have won the hearts of fans who cannot wait for the ‘banging tune’ scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022.



But the ‘Legelege’ hitmaker said he has been warned about some spiritual attacks this particular song could attract.



“Haven't been this excited about releasing a song like I am right now but to be honest I'm a little nervous about all these Pastors, Prophets and Men of God suddenly calling and sending messages asking me not to release the song cos of some spiritual attack ahead,” she wrote in an Instagram post.



However, Mzbel, who is poised to release the song, has asked fans to intercede on her behalf.

According to her, all she wanted was to simply have some fun.



"Mzbelievers, please when you say a prayer, meditate, pour libation or chant, kindly hold some space in there for me. I sincerely want us all to have fun instead of fighting all the time...



#ASIBOLANGA is definitely dropping tomorrow by fire by force! Yours Faithfully. Vawulenciaga Ekua Universe.”







Watch the video below:





EB/BOG