‘This is witchcraft’ – David Oscar berates Shatta Wale in vulgar post for attacking Stonebwoy

Stand-up comedian and musician David Oscar has lambasted Shatta Wale for what he described as a strong dislike for his colleague Stonebwoy.

Unleashing fury on the Dancehall musician, David Oscar in a Facebook post on Sunday, sighted by GhanaWeb, said that Shatta Wale's incessant disparaging remarks about Stonebwoy's brand serve as a testament to his strong animosity towards Stonebwoy.



“Shatta Wale is currently stuck in his jealousy and envy of Stonebwoy,” said Oscar who moved on to refute a possible narrative that Shatta’s conduct is just for showbiz. “Don’t tell me it’s showbizness, this is witchcraft.”



“Tell him I say, that he will and can never ever be like Stonebwoy,” Oscar added before using strong language to insult Shatta Wale.



The remarks come after Shatta Wale slammed Stonebwoy, describing the latter as a curtain-raiser artiste.



On the back of the comparison between Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians, Stonebwoy in a conversation with media personality Berla Mundi talked about the state of the Ghana music industry in light of the successful O2 Arena concert by Nigerian artiste Asake.



In his narrative, Stonebwoy, along with others, asserted that the imposition of such pressures would yield no solutions unless the proper systems were established. He emphasized the necessity for increased industry awareness to foster its growth.

However, in a video circulating on social media, Shatta Wale strongly rebuked Stonebwoy's remarks. He argued that Stonebwoy was diminishing his own worth and predicted that he would never attain the same level of respect and attention as top Nigerian artists.



“Stonebwoy was asked if he was facing pressure, and he said no pressure, but awareness. You dress and do your Instagram photos like Burna Boy. Hasn’t anyone told you? You are facing pressure, which is why you want to go on stage later, you want to be on stage at the same time as Wizkid? Look at what you did at AfroNation Detroit. You were given time to come on stage, you wanted to go at the time you wanted.



"You allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!” Shatta Wale fumed.







