This is witchcraft! – LilWin angrily descends on Black Stars over poor AFCON performance

LilWin is a popular Ghanaian actor

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as LilWin has descended heavily on the Black Stars of Ghana following their appalling performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, the huge sums of funds given to the players for playing for the national team is something that does not sit well with him considering their failure to excel in recent tournaments.



He indicated that the challenges in the Black Stars team could be that the players themselves are sabotaging each other to achieve their personal interests.



Speaking in a video shared by an Instagram account with the name Thosecalledcelebs, LilWin lambasted the Black Stars players and the entire team for such a disappointing performance in the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.



“You guys are not correct. You [the Black Stars team players] are witches who are sabotaging yourselves. Now we have gotten to know our level after the elimination right? I have nothing to say to you, we thank you. Now we are coming home yet you have taken the money.



"Continue causing financial loss to the state like this and I will leave it to God. Continue failing the nation like this and afterwards join your clubs In Europe and play for them,” disgruntled Lil Win fumed.



The Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.

Also, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



The team's abysmal performance has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



