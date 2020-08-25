0
Entertainment Tue, 25 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

This throwback photo of Quamina MP is causing a stir on social media

Mp QUAMINA.png Quamina MP's throwback photo

Listen to the Article

Hiplife musician Quamina MP is causing a stir on social media with his throwback photo.

The photo which captures a wretched-looking Quamina MP and a lady is spreading like wildfire on social media.

It’s unclear the source of the photo. Quamina has commented on it a few times and seems happy about how far he has come.

The “Ewiase Y3d3” hitmaker has a struggling background.

He told Pulse.com.gh in 2019 during an exclusive interview that he comes from a poor home.

According to him, he used to starve for days and had no support from no one except close friends.

Source: Pulse Ghana

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter