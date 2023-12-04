ThisIsTema23: Watch video of the moment S3fa shocked Sarkodie during their performance

S3fa joined Sarkodie on stage during his 2023 This is Tema festival

Ghana’s iconic rapper, Sarkodie, proved he’s not just a master of rhymes but also a pro at evading unexpected surprises during the recent ‘This Is Tema’ concert held at Chemu Park in Tema Community 7.

The concert which was hugely successful had one of the highlights of the evening being the moment of a playful encounter between Sarkodie and the talented singer S3fa.



As the duo was wrapping up their joint performance of the hit song “Fever,” a track that had already captivated the audience, S3fa decided to add a touch of spontaneity.



Just as the lyrics delved into the mention of ‘nyash,’ the singer turned around, cheekily offering her backside to Sarkodie, who seemed caught off guard by the unexpected move.



Just when S3fa gave Sarkodie this offer for a free pass at enjoying her heavy backside, the multiple award-winning rapper decided to be a good boy and make a run for it.

The actions of two talented musicians got the crowd erupting into cheers, clearly entertained by the unexpected twist in the performance.



Watch the video below below:



