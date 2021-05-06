Those advising me should never stop, I appreciate it – Kidi

Ghanaian Musician, Kidi

Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as Kidi has expressed appreciation to people who never cease to counsel him regardless of his growth in the music industry.

According to him, he treasures how these persons who saw his beginning as a musical artiste never fail to correct him when he goes wrong.



Speaking to Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he shared: “I like to keep the people who knew me from the start closer because those are the ones that keep you grounded because they saw you before everything. So sometimes when you are doing something wrong, they are the ones who will alert you. I don’t even want their behaviour towards me to change. I want it to remain the same no matter how big I get, I just want people to see me as Nana Dwamena”.



Meanwhile, the ‘Enjoyment’ hitmaker has expressed that he is pleased how he has grown over the years in the music industry.

“The growth has been amazing. When I started, I was still trying to find myself and where I fit in; what I should be doing and what is expected of me but right now, I am getting more and more comfortable in my space. It is good to see the growth.



"My writing has even changed, the way I dress, the way I talk, the way I move and every time, I keep telling people that it is important you grow because you cannot be perfect. Even those who are up there are still trying to grow every day. So, it is important to go through the phases and grow as an artiste so I am happy that I am going through all of that.”