Those in power have forgotten their responsibilities - Prince David Osei laments

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor and activist Prince David Osei has lamented the current state and possible future of Ghana in a write-up on X (formerly Twitter).

The actor, in his post on October 16, highlighted the prevalence of insults and a lack of respect for morals among the youth in the nation. He noted that insults have become the preferred method of expressing opinions, especially on various media platforms.



“I am deeply concerned about the future of Ghana. It pains me to see how we have become a nation of insults, lacking respect for morals. The younger generation finds it acceptable to insult leaders openly on various platforms such as radio, television, and social media. It seems that insults have become the preferred method of expressing opinions,” he said.



He also scolded the behavior of those in positions of power, noting their disregard for their responsibilities of serving the people. He highlighted the cases of greed, arrogance, and pride among leaders, which have led to a lack of accountability while the less privileged in society continue to suffer. He also expressed his worry about the youth resorting to desperate measures for financial gain and the general sense of apathy among the populace.



“Furthermore, those in positions of power appear to have forgotten the responsibility they have to serve the people. Greed, arrogance, and pride have clouded the judgment of our leaders, while the less fortunate continue to suffer without any accountability. The youth of our nation are becoming misguided and desperate, resorting to various means to make money,” he added.



He lamented the misuse and abuse of government properties, and the rising rate of corruption among the various institutions and bodies in the country, which he sees as a disturbing trend.

“Sadly, it seems that nobody cares anymore. Government properties are misused and abused simply because they belong to the state. This is a distressing situation to witness. The future of our beloved country appears uncertain, with corruption infiltrating every level of society, from the church to the government and beyond,” he posted.



In conclusion, the actor called for collective action to bring about positive change. He encouraged Ghanaians to change their mindset and their personal lives, emphasizing that Ghana belongs to all its citizens, not just a select few.



Prince David Osei, who was previously an advocate of the ruling government, has become critical of the government due to the rising economic hardships in Ghana. He has recently been known to call on the government to fix what he has termed as failures in its actions.





Dear Ghana ???????? Last night, I had an encounter with some law enforcement officers at a police checkpoint while driving through town. To my surprise, they questioned if I had stopped participating in politics because of my…

