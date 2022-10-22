Panji Anoff

Those who have advocated for the use of cannabis have lived longer, Panji Anoff

Film Producer and Founder of Pidgen Music, Panji Marc Owooh Anoff, popularly known as Panji Anoff, has said.



According to the London-born Ghanaian, it is factually inaccurate that the consumption of cannabis has led to death.



“I have supported the legalization of cannabis since 1978”, Panji said.



“Those who have advocated for the use of cannabis have lived very long”, he added.



The film producer further questioned why cannabis consumers are tagged as criminals.

“You don’t need to make any changes to the cannabis plant before consuming it. So how does that make it an illegality?” he quizzed.



“I only see cannabis as a herb like ‘pr3k3s3 and many others. I don’t see it as a narcotic,” he affirmed.



The CEO of Panji was monitored by Ghanaweb, making these assertions on Showbiz A-Z with George Quaye.



It can be recalled that in a Q and A session on Twitter with his followers in 2018, the music producer expressed his disappointment at Ghanaian leaders for not decriminalizing the use of marijuana. During the interview, he said, “it is only wickedness that is preventing Ghanaian politicians from decriminalizing the drug.”



