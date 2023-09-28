Those who wanted to kill me know themselves but are blaming the accident on Bullet - Wendy Shay fires

Wendy Shay and Bullet

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay has revealed details about a near-fatal accident she experienced and shared her thoughts on who might have been behind it.

Describing the accident during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Wendy Shay explained, "I was heading home; I had finished creating some content for my new song, 'Every Man Cheats.' I had gotten to my junction, and all of a sudden, I felt a big push from behind. I remember all I was screaming was Jesus, and then I entered into a gutter. I didn't even realize when my head hit the dashboard, and I realized I was blacking out, so they had to rush me to the hospital."



Wendy Shay disclosed that she sustained injuries during the accident, including a nasal bone fracture and inflammation on her face. However, after undergoing medical checks, she was doing well. She also confirmed that her Personal Assistant who was in the car with her had survived the accident without any injuries.



Reflecting on the incident, she expressed, "It was a very big shock, no one saw this coming. For me to be here, it's by God's grace."



However, Wendy Shay made a surprising claim, suggesting that the accident was not a natural occurrence but rather a spiritual attack. She insisted that she knew who may be responsible for the attack and that they were trying to blame her manager Bullet for the incident.



"Those who wanted to kill me, they know themselves, and they're trying to put it on Bullet. It wasn't Bullet. It wasn't a normal attack. What I can say is that they know themselves, but I am not going to mention their names. But they can never kill me," she stated.

To prove her claim, Wendy Shay questioned the circumstances of the accident, saying, "People were saying, 'Oh, it's the wrangler,' but how can a big tipper truck loaded with rocks hit me, and the tipper truck somersaulted, and my car was rather intact?"



ID/BB



