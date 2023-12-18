Thousands attend Medikal’s Planning & Plotting concert

A section of the crowd

Thousands thronged to La Palm Hotel on the 16th of December 2023 to witness the sensational rapper Medikal take the stage for an unforgettable night of Ghanaian music.

The star-studded event featured electrifying performances from some of Ghana's finest musical talents, with heavyweights like Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Mole, Efya, Asaaka Boys, and rising sensations Xlimkid and Olive the Boy.



Medikal, the man behind this grand concert, had a grand vision for the night – a charitable event that didn’t only entertain but also made a positive impact on the community. In a previous media interview, the rapper expressed his commitment to making this concert an annual affair dedicated to supporting various charitable causes.



It's not only about the music – this year, Medikal released a chart-topping album featuring big names like Sarkodie, Mayorkun, and Bisa Kdei. The crowd at La Palm Hotel were treated to live renditions of these hits, taking the concert to a whole new level of happiness.



As the night unfolded, the magnetic performances held the audience captive, with each artist delivering their signature style. The Asaaka Boys brought their infectious energy, Efya's soulful melodies captivated hearts, and Kofi Mole's lyrical prowess left fans craving more.

In a surprising turn of events, new sensations Xlimkid and Olive the Boy stole the spotlight, proving that the future of Ghanaian music is in capable hands. Their performances were met with thunderous applause, marking the beginning of what promises to be illustrious careers.



But that's not all on Medikal's agenda – this concert served as a prelude to his highly anticipated debut UK concert scheduled for May 2024 at the prestigious O2 Indigo. The rapper has his sights set on global domination, and if this local spectacle is any indication, fans across the pond are in for a treat.



As the night came to a close, Medikal expressed gratitude to the fans, artists, and everyone who contributed to the concert's success. With the promise of an annual event for charity and the anticipation building for the UK concert, it's clear that Medikal's influence in the music industry is on an upward direction.