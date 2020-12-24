Thousands flood the streets of Tema in support of Nanky

A section of the mammoth crowd

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

The silky-voiced Haruna Buhari, widely known within showbiz circles as Nanky, interpreted as “Effective Contributor” has successfully held a health walk in Tema dubbed; Jogging with Nanky.

As a form of engaging with his fans and promoting healthy living, Nanky rallied fans and some media personalities for an early morning jog, starting from Tema Secondary School all the way to Tema Beach.



The event gathered thousands of residents from all walks of life from the youth to the elderly amidst brass band music and massive spinners behind huge trucks.



Spotted at the event grounds was Nana Boroo and Stay Jay.



Upon finally arriving at the end of the walk at Tema Beach, the Sultan signee mounted the stage to perform a few of his songs to the teeming fans and also gave the opportunity for other upcoming acts to perform.

The numbers he accrued were the cause of the heavy traffic on the main Tema motorway early this morning and his management duly apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the general public that plies the route on a daily basis.



Nanky’s artistry exudes silky vocals, lyrical dexterity, and versatility and he dabbles within a wide range of genres but specializes in Afro-Pop/Afro R&B & Highlife sounds that are tailored to the African audience.



There are more mind-blowing projects coming up from the camp of this fast-rising act set to soon take over the industry, but for now, kindly stream or buy his latest Remedy EP everywhere online.

