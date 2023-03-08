Thousands of people attend 'Kenkey Festival' at Mantse Agbonaa

Several leisure activities took place at the Kenkey Festival to mark the event

Thousands of Ghanaians on Saturday, March 4, attended the 2023 edition of The Kenkey Festival at Mantse Agbonaa, James Town – Accra.

The event started at 10:00 AM with various kenkey vendors selling varieties of assorted kenkey dishes, drinks, and snacks which offered the attendees options to choose from.



Several leisure activities took place at the Kenkey Festival to mark the event. These included painting sessions, PS5 Game Competitions, Live Band Karaoke, and a host of others.



Aside from the live band performances by Type2 Band, the day was crowned with a performance by veteran hiplife musician Skrewfaze.

According to the vendors, who spoke to Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, during the event, they made good sales and Patrons were excited to be part of the 2023 edition of the festival while they asked for more.



Some dignitaries including former Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Alex Bruks, CEO Accra Mall Ken Thompson, and CEO Dalex Finance passed through the event.