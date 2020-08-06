Entertainment

Three musicians who allegedly ‘copied’ Ebony’s style

Zylofon signee Tiisha and Wendy Shay

It has been alleged in recent times that some female musicians are trying to mimic the late Ebony Reigns’ style.

Shortly after the demise of the late dancehall singer, social media went ablaze regarding the fact that some individuals tried to sing like her or copy her mode of dressing.



These people were also alleged to have copied her style of stage performance.



However, it’s intriguing to note that such public criticisms chased some of these persons into hiding as they have been unheard of for over a long period of time.



Wendy Shay



Since Wendy Shay stepped into Ebony Reigns’ shoes at RuffTown records, there have been several controversies surrounding her brand. It’s either Wendy jacked Ebony’s fashion style or the brand image of the late afro-dancehall star.



There were also speculations that most of Wendy Shay’s hit singles were either inspired by Ebony’s songs.





Akua Kyeremanteng







Among the many Ebony Reigns lookalike which Ghanaians saw, Akua Kyeremanteng stood out. The resemblance she shared with Ebony Reigns was something else and she particularly had the chance to meet Ebony before she died.



Along the line, Akua Kyeremanteng vanished from social media after she was accused of using the name of Ebony Reigns for fame.



She got into alternations many times with several Ghanaians on social media and that was the last time many heard of her.

Tisha







Zylofon Media’s newest signee, Tiisha has been labelled as someone who is building her career off the late Ebony Reigns’ name.



According to music lovers, Tiisha talks and dresses like the late Ebony, therefore, the only logical conclusion would be she is being groomed to replace Ebony.

