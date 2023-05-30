Three times Blakk Rasta has attacked Akufo-Addo

Blakk Rasta

Drive-time show host on 3FM, Blakk Rasta has gained a reputation as a serial critic of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On various occasions, the outspoken media personality has descended heavily on the president mostly over his governance of the country.



Below are three instances Blakk Rasta attacked President Akufo-Addo:



1. Akufo-Addo is more arrogant than Satan - Blakk Rasta



In October 2020, Blakk Rasta poked President Akufo-Addo accusing him of arrogance.



While accusing the president of scheming to tarnish the image of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Blakk Rasta described Akufo-Addo as being more arrogant than the devil.

In an interview with Captain Smart, Blakk made some damning statements about Akufo-Addo who he claims doesn't have the interest of the country but instead has stolen state funds to enrich himself and also sponsor his lavish lifestyle which includes flying private jets.



"I don't like the president one bit. How can I like him? How can I like a man who doesn't like the foundations of this country he has inherited on a silver platter and he is messing up? Nkrumah has done a lot for the benefit of this country...and you expect me to like a man who is dragging Nkrumah into the mud?



"You expect me to like a man who is more arrogant than satan. You are spending our money and flying around aimlessly. When we ask him to account for the monies spent on travels he comes to say it hinges on security so he can't disclose it.



"Your uncles, your grandfather, and your fathers all tried to kill Nkrumah, they didn't succeed so you are now standing in there to kill Nkrumah and his legacies...the Bible says Satan is an arrogant devourer, very arrogant. How did Satan fall? Pride and arrogance; Nana Addo is more arrogant than Satan," said an agitated Blakk Rasta.



2. Akufo-Addo is the worst president we’ve had in Ghana, he’s not ashamed of his record - Blakk Rasta

In September 2020, Blakk Rasta accused President Akufo-Addo of overseeing the worst government in Ghana’s history.



Speaking in an interview on Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, he likened Akufo-Addo to one character called Don Quixote who is said to have been seeing things that do not exist.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is the worst president we have had in this country and he is not ashamed of his track record. He keeps going around laughing at himself. I loved to read and when I was young, I read about a character called Don Quixote. Don Quixote, was a man who was seeing things that were not there, living an abstract life and that is Nana Addo.



“He sees things that do not exist, your ministers have all flopped. Your own party people are telling you to do something about; but (Akufo-Addo) is saying as for him, but he says he likes what they doing, they are the best,” he said on the show.



He also spoke about how Akufo-Addo and his minister travelled out of the country for medical review yet people like popular Ghanaian actor, Waakye, died as a result of lack of beds at the hospital.

"…you want to build a National Cathedral yet when you are sick you are London, you Finance Minister is in London treating (himself) but we are here, look at how Waakye died. Are you happy? The man who stood on your campaign stage. He died like a little fowl. I don’t want to die like that and I don’t want my children to die like that, that is why I am voicing it out and trying to change it,” he added.



3. Lucifer must have created Akufo-Addo - Blakk Rasta



Blakk Rasta during a broadcast of his drive time program in May 2023, describe ed President Akufo-Addo as a creation of the devil rather than the almighty God.



According to Blakk Rasta, the president has proven to be inefficient in managing the country's affairs and has brought unprecedented hardship upon the Ghanaian people.



"This president is a useless president, I am telling you. If the devil can create anything at all, it is this president. I will never understand that it was God who created Nana Akufo-Addo; it must be Lucifer because God does not create people who only wreak havoc on the people," he stated on his show.

Blakk Rasta was reacting to Ghana's recently approved $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic support program and expressed dismay over the president's comment that the government would soon return to the capital market to borrow.







GA/SARA