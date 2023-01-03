Three times Daddy Lumba disciplined fans onstage

It appears that Daddy Lumba has zero tolerance for undisciplined fans who try to distract or pull stunts during his performances on stage.

The highlife singer seemingly isn’t the type that overlooks distractions from patrons as he has been caught on cameras, showing utmost disgust for their conduct.



On three occasions, Daddy Lumba has trended on social media for tackling some misconduct of fans.



While some criticized him for exhibiting what they termed rudeness in public, others defended him and rather scolded the fans who trespassed.



With that said, let’s look at some instances where Daddy Lumba slammed fans on stage



Daddy Lumba confronts a fan on stage at the MTN Music Festival

At the MTN Music Festival in 2019, Daddy Lumba was seen lambasting a fan on stage.



The man identified as ‘Big Joe’ climbed the stage to seek permission to spray money on the highlife legend and also get a shoutout from him.



Both requests were granted but at a point, Lumba realized that the fan became a distraction to his performance, as he was all over the stage.







A peeved Daddy Lumba then asked the man to desist from spraying the cash and get off stage but he refused.

Immediately, he was compelled to stop singing and confronted the man on stage until the protocol and security team intervened.



Daddy Lumba kicks a patron who tried to steal cash sprayed on him on stage







The highlife musician kicked and prevented a fan from picking money that was ‘showered’ on him during his performance at the 2017 Vodafone African Legends Night in Accra.



The incident occurred when he was performing his hit song, ‘Doctor Panie’.

Dancers on stage at that point seemed confused and the show was somewhat interrupted by the incident which went viral at that time.



Daddy Lumba stops a fan from spraying money on him on stage







It took a lot of effort for Daddy Lumba to prevent a ‘stubborn’ fan from spraying money on him on stage.



Daddy Lumba, who appeared unhappy about the development initially gave a hand gesture, indicating that he should stop.

But the man did not heed the first warning and Daddy Lumba was compelled to yell at him on stage during the 2023 Legends Night music concert that also had Nana Acheampong on the bill.



EB/BB