0
Menu
Entertainment

Throwback photo of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, melt hearts

OTUMFUO AND JULIA.png Otumfuo Osei Tutu II poses with his wife, Lady Julia

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens are reacting to an old picture of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, which has gone viral on the internet.

The said picture captures an image of ‘young looking’ Asantehene and his beautiful wife, who both posed for the cameras.

Otumfuo was clad in a kente cloth whiles relaxing on a couch, and his wife, Lady Julia, was also adorned in kente while beaming with smiles behind him.

The photo was spotted on the official Twitter account of the Ashanti Kingdom with the caption;

“Let's take you back to the early days. Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. Piawwwwwwwww!!!”

This particular post has since attracted massive reactions from tons of netizens including celebrities.

Check out the post below:









EB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana