Throwback to Shatta Wale's electric performance at the 2015 Glo CAF Awards

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, has solidified his presence in the Ghanaian music industry with both his talent and controversies. But he had been making waves long ago.

Videos resurfacing on social media showcase his remarkable performance at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 7, 2015.



This event celebrated not only football but also rich African music, featuring legendary artists like Salif Keita from Mali, Nigeria's King Sunny Ade, South Africa's Lady Black Mambazo, and Congo's Awilo Longomba.



Additionally, new-generation artists, including Shatta Wale, delivered outstanding performances, leaving a lasting impression. Shatta Wale set the stage on fire with his hit song "Reality," captivating the audience.



It was indeed a night to remember, showcasing the incredible musical talents that Africa has to offer.



Check out the videos below

GLO CAF AWARDS!



When SHATTA WALE was performing on these big Platforms, where were your artists?



Shatta wale is bigger than any Ghanaian artist…forgetti #incoming ..#KONEKALBUM



pic.twitter.com/0EMbmkreP1 — 10k???? (@LakpazG) October 31, 2023

Shatta wale's performance at CAF Awards 2015 in Nigeria.. If instead of protecting this moment and giving Shatta wale the needed support and these Gatekeepers thought of creating new heroes like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to battle Shatta wale instead of conquering the world… pic.twitter.com/5MeBwDhhVz — Webkid_Afrika (@WebkidAfrika) October 31, 2023

