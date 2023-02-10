0
TiC celebrates wife on her birthday

Fri, 10 Feb 2023

Ghanaian music icon, TiC known in private life as Nana Kweku Okyere Duah has celebrated his wife on her birthday.

To further express his love for Mrs Awurabena Serwaa Duah, TiC has mounted billboards in Accra and Kumasi to specially celebrate and wish his wife a happy birthday today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

TiC has also released some pictures in which they are clad in beautiful Kente cloths to match.

The musician with decades of laurels under his belt recounts how his longtime partner Mrs. Awurabena Serwaa Duah keeps encouraging him to keep going even when he wants to give up.

In a message to his wife, the multiple award winner posited, "real beauty is not what the eyes can behold but what the heart can hold."

He added that "what we see with our eyes will vanish someday, but what we store in our heart will stay forever. Happy birthday baby @serwaa470."

Aside from that, there are other surprises TiC has in the pipeline for all his ardent music lovers.

