Tidal Rave assaults: Victims share encounter with armed men

Tidal Rave2 Image from an edition of Tidal Rave festival

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On October 15, 2022, numerous Ghanaians marched to Krokrobite to go to the yearly Tidal Rave live event where artistes like Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and R2Bees among others, were billed to perform.

The aftermath of the occasion was certainly not a good one as certain individuals confronted their most dreaded fears and terrible encounters that left them traumatised.

After a couple of individuals shared their encounters on different social media platforms with the hashtag 'Krokrobite', the town shot up to number one on Twitter trends.

The pattern has triggered some other individuals to share their experiences while adding pictures of the awful things that happened to them during and after the live concert.

Not only were cutlasses and blades pulled on individuals to take their possessions like telephones, cameras and cash, vehicle mirrors were also taken.

In certain accounts shared by some people, they were advised that walking in groups was safer, but they noted that even walking together didn't guarantee their safety.

As per the stories told, some of these savage criminals pounced on their victims in groups overpowering them.

Read the experiences below:



















ADA/BB

