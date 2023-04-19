0
Tiffany stuns in latest photos fit for a magazine cover

Itz Tiffany Ghj Ghanaian musician, Tiffany. Credit: Ohene Kay Photography

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Music lovers believe that singer Tiffany is up to something following the back-to-back release of some attractive photos on her social media platforms.

ItzTiffany had gone mute for years with fans longing for a music release from this hitmaker. Despite the break, she remains active on Twitter and Instagram where she interacts with her followers.

The 36-year-old 'Agyekoom' crooner in the past weeks has served some flawless looks fit for a magazine cover. According to fans, her fashion sense remains unmatched judging from the looks she has served in the past.

One of the fierce images captured her in a green bodysuit with was complemented by heels and fewer accessories.

"Every now and then I pop out and shut shit down," she captioned one of such posts.

The singer's tattoo is one that has caught the attention of many as she constantly flaunts them. Her followers who are constantly in her comment section continue to demand a new song.

Check out the images below:















OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
