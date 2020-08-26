Entertainment

Tiisha calls Bullet dumb, rubbishes his uncle’s death

RuffTown Record CEO Bullet and musician Tiisha

Zylofon Music artiste, Tiisha has called Bullet out after he revealed he has lost his Uncle.

In an earlier publication made by Zionfelix.net, the CEO of Rufftown Record claimed his Uncle passed on as a result of his locked-up funds at MenzGold Ghana Limited owned by Nana Appiah Mensah.



Reacting to Bullet’s post about his deceased Uncle known as Yaw, Tiisha said it is very dumb and misleading for him to point to the cause of his Uncle’s death in the public domain without showing his face or backing his post with an autopsy report.



Tiisha further stated that Bullet is not intelligent to know that the MenzGold case is still in court and it is the best, guaranteed and civilized means to resolve any matter justly and equitably.

