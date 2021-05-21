Tiisha vows to never feature Wendy Shay on any of her songs, social media reacts

Tiisha seems to have re-kindled her beef with the Ruftown Music family

The Zylofon music signee who is currently promoting her new single, ‘True mood’ says she has no plans of working with Wendy Shay



Wendy Shay and Tiisha have been throwing shades at each other in recent times



Zylofon Music signee, Tiisha Benson popularly known as Tiisha, has stated without hesitation that she will never feature Wendy Shay on any of her songs.



The budding artiste who hasn’t been in good terms with the Ruftown family following claims that she is mimicking the late Ebony Reigns said Wendy is the last person on her mind when it comes to collaborations.



It can be recalled that Tiisha and Wendy have been throwing subtle jabs at each other on social media with both of them claiming the ‘Queen of Ghana music’ title.

Well, it seems their relationship has grown from bad to worse as the artiste was captured in an interview with Kwame Obaode, pointing out Wendy Shay when she was asked about an artiste she’ll never work with.



Reacting to the interview which has gone viral on social media, fans have described Tiisha’s utterances as ‘childish’ and ‘insane’.



To them, such comments should not come from an artiste who is still trying to gain grounds in the music industry.



Watch the video below:













