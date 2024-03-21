TikTok should be banned in Ghana, the insults are too much - Abena Moet

Entertainment pundit, Abena Moet

Entertainment pundit Abena Moet has lamented how some netizens have been abusing TikTok with unsavoury remarks, which has affected its reputation.

She stated that even though TikTok has helped unearth talents and grow the businesses of some individuals, the negatives in recent times have outweighed the positives.



She bemoaned how some individuals use the social media app to spew derogatory remarks and curse others publicly, indicating that it does not augur well for the country.



Speaking on Neat FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Abena Moet has started advocating for TikTok's ban in Ghana to curtail the high rate at which insults have become rife on social media.



"Left to me alone, TikTok should be banned in Ghana. I'm not disqualifying the fact that it has helped to unearth new talents and grow businesses. These are the positive ones, but I think in Ghana the negatives outweigh the positives. It is appalling, nauseating, and sickening. The moment you open the application then people will be insulting or cursing others, what kind of uncivilized behaviour is that?" she fumed.



To further buttress her points, Abena labelled cybercrime institutions in the country as "ineffective and unserious," adding that they should be blamed for this particular situation.

"The cybercrime institution is one of the most ineffective institutions in Ghana because they don't regulate the application. Why do you think America wants its own TikTok? Because they want to control and regulate it. Ghana is not a serious country," she added.



SB/EB