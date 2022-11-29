0
TikTok star Hagar Brobbey donates sanitary pads to students on her birthday

Hagar Brobbey Hagar Brobbey (right) with Headmistress of Odumase Primary School Mrs Georgina Ankomah

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: Jerry Wonder, Contributor

Ghanaian socialite Hagar Brobbey has donated sanitary pads to female students of Odumase MA Primary School at Amasaman; a suburban area of the Greater-Accra Region.

She partnered 'Heidi Health Foundation' to carry out the donation on her birthday and also inform the students about menstrual hygiene and the appropriate practices during menstruation.

According to the TikTok celebrity, the initiative was necessitated by the rising cost of sanitary pads in Ghana, and her desire to give back to the community in the best practical way she could. She stated this in an online interview.

Hagar Brobbey explained that the donation was a personal thing she wanted to do.

"As part of my birthday celebration, I thought it wise to give back to the community. And, the best way I thought I could as a lady, was to give out sanitary pads; especially looking at the cost now. And, this is something I'm going to be doing from time to time," she said.

Hagar joins the list of female celebrity activists pushing for better standards of living for women in Ghana.

