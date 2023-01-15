Times Sarkodie proved he is king of rap in Africa

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is widely considered by many to be the king of rap in Africa.

From his early days in the Ghanaian music scene to his current status as one of the most successful and influential rappers on the continent, Sarkodie has consistently proven his skill and talent as a rapper and has become a true icon in the African music industry.



This article explores some key highlights in the career of Sarkodie that solidifies his title as the king of rap in Africa.



One of the first times Sarkodie proved his status as the king of rap in Africa was with the release of his debut album, "Makye" in 2009. The album, which featured collaborations with some of Ghana's biggest stars, was a commercial and critical success, and established Sarkodie as a major force in the Ghanaian music industry.



Sarkodie further cemented his status with the release of his second album, "Rapperholic" in 2012. The album, which featured hit singles such as "Push" and "Adonai" earned Sarkodie several awards and nominations, including the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2013.



In 2015, Sarkodie released his third studio album, "Mary" which featured guest appearances like Mugeez, R2Bees, Ice Prince, Flavour N'abania, Sway, Gemini, and Paedae.



This album was well received by both critics and audiences.

Sarkodie has also proven his status as the king of rap in Africa through his collaborations with other African artists. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the African music industry, such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Davido. This collaboration has helped in the promotion of African music on global stage(s).



Sarkodie has also been recognized by several international awards, including BET, MTV Africa Music Awards, MOBO Awards, and the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) awards. He was also honored by the 4Syte TV Music Video Awards as the "Artiste of the Decade" in 2015.



The Ghanaian rapper has also been recognized for his philanthropic works and has used his platform to advocate for various courses such as education, mental health, and poverty.



With his impressive discography and collaborations with his philanthropic works, Sarkodie's influence in the African music scene is undeniable.



His talent, hard work and dedication, have made him one of the most respected and successful artistes in Africa.



