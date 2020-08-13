Entertainment

Tina Muulikaa nominated for Women’s Choice Award Africa 2020

Tina Muulikaa

Ghanaian Journalist, philanthropist and lead reporter for Tina reports, Tina Muulikaa has received nomination for Journalist of the year category in the upcoming Women’s Choice Award Africa 2020.

Tina Muulikaa recently as part of her 1 year anniversary celebration of Tina reports, together with some benevolent individuals mobilized food items, clothing, toiletries, consumables and many other items for the alleged witches and wizards at the Tendan witches camp.



Tina’s report focuses on deprived and rural communities faced with untoward hardship and condition. These communities often lack basic social amenities and developmental projects.



The reportage carried on these under-previledge communities bring to light what should be done to correct the defect in these communities through philanthropical, Governmental and individual intervention.

Basically, Tina reports tell the untold stories in rural Ghana and uses Communication to facilitate social change.



By dint of hardwork, outstanding leadership and tireless effort to see positive change in the lives of rural folks and under previdge communities by reporting their plights and unbearable conditions, Tina Muulikaa has been nominated for Journalist of the year in the upcoming Women’s Choice Award Africa 2020 which will be hosted in Accra Ghana at the Plush- Kempisnki Hotel Gold Coast City.



The Women’s Choice Awards Africa, is an initiative produced by Global Ovations Ltd producers for The Mercedes-Benz Fashion week and an experimental agency dedicated to adding values to brands.

